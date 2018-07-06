Los Angeles' Galen Center is set to host the second leg of the 2018 Street League Skateboarding (SLS) season tomorrow.

The event will take place on a street course featuring 10 stairs, a six foot kicker gap, four hubbas and eight rails of varying lengths.

Yuto Horigome, Chris Joslin and Nyjah Huston are among top athletes set to appear.

It follows an opening SLS Pro Open event of the season in London in May.

Another is due to take place in Rio de Janeiro on August 26 before the season concludes in a yet-to-be-announced location.

The staging of the event comes amid an ongoing political dispute within the sport connected to skateboarding's Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

The Los Angeles event is following a competition in London's Copper Box Arena ©StreetLeagueSkateboarding

Street League Skateboarding (SLS) and World Skate, the body responsible for running skateboarding at the Olympics, signed a new tour partnership earlier this month.

World Skate President Sabatino Aracu insisted the event allows skateboarders from all around the world the chance to qualify for Tokyo 2020 as the Pro Tour forms part of the process.

SLS events form the backbone of the qualification opportunities for Tokyo 2020 unveiled by World Skate.

A total of 20 men and 20 women will compete in both skate and park competitions, with a maximum of three from a single country in each one.

Skaters will be selected by name - rather than through a quota place - on the World Skate-Olympic World Skateboarding Rankings by earning points at specified events.

This include SLS Pro Tour Events for the street rankings as well as national and continental championships and other "5-star" competitions.