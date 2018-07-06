An Investec Mauritius Classic race doubling as a leg of the International Canoe Federation Ocean Racing World Cup is due to take place in the Indian Ocean tomorrow.

It will crown a week of racing and associated events off the Mauritius coast.

The race is due to start in deep water at Sancho beach at Bel Ombre in the south of the island.

It will then finish at Le Morne beach in the south-west of the country.

Ocean racing taking place in Mauritius in 2017 ©Surf Ski Mauritius

Both men and women will race over 24 kilometres alongside an armada of lead and safety support boats.

The developing sport sees competitors reach top speeds of 30 kilometres-per-hour in specially designed long and narrow lightweight open kayaks - or surfskis - which are steered by a foot pedal controlled rudder.

Another Ocean Racing World Cup is scheduled for Tahiti on August 31 and September 1.