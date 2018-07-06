Paddlers from France, Brazil and Germany led after qualifying at the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Slalom World Cup in Augsburg.

Germany's Elena Apel delighted the home crowd by progressing fasted in the women's C1 event with a combined time of 125.69sec in her two qualifying runs.

Chen Shi of China was second, 1.51 seconds behind.

Viktoriia Dobrotvorska of Ukraine was third, 2.82 seconds in arrears.

Australia's Jessica Fox has won both C1 and K1 events at the two opening World Cups of the year but did not compete in the heats of either event.

Brazil's Ana Satila was the K1 leader with a time of 109.42.

Austria's Lisa Leitner was second with 110.83 and Viktoriia Us of Ukraine third with 111.67.

France's Maio Quemeneur led in the men's K1 event with a combined time of 96.44.

Rafal Polaczyk of Poland was second and 97.09, and Brazil's Pedro Goncalves third with 97.85.