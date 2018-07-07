Ten-time marathon world champion Hank McGregor was among the winners as South Africa enjoyed plenty of success at the International Canoe Federation Ocean Racing World Cup in Mauritius today.

McGregor triumphed in a 24 kilometres race in the south of the island from Sancho beach at Bel Ombre to Le Morne.

He beat Australia's Cory Hill in a reversal of the result from last year's Ocean Racing World Championships.

Hill defeated McGregor in Hong Kong last year but was pushed into second today.

South Africa's Dawid Mocke finished third.

Times have not yet been published.

Athletes raced over a 24km course today off the coast of Mauritius ©SurfSkiMauritius

World champion Hayley Nixon completed a South African double in the women's race.

She beat Bridgette Hartley, a London 2012 bronze medal winner in the K1 500 metres canoe sprint, and Kyéta Purchase, to seal a South African 1-2-3.

The developing sport sees competitors reach top speeds of 30 kilometres-per-hour in specially designed long and narrow lightweight open kayaks - or surfskis - which are steered by a foot pedal controlled rudder.

Another Ocean Racing World Cup is scheduled for Tahiti on August 31 and September 1.

More follows