Belarus followed up their defeat of the hosts France with another win in the latest leg of the Hockey Series season in Wattignies.

The Belarusian team, top-ranked among the four women’s sides contesting this round robin event - they are 20th in the International Hockey Federation world rankings - earned a 5-2 win over Russia at the Wattignies Hockey Club.

Elena Sazhina put Belarus into a lead they never lost in the first minute, with Natallia Shtsin, Yuliya Kurhanskaya and Sazhina again adding further goals before Russia hit back with two goals from Julia Sartakova.

But a final goal from Sviatlana Bahushevich settled the scoreline for the favourites.

Day 2 at the Women's #HockeySeries2018 in France! 😃🙌

Are you ready? 😊

RUS vs BLR at 16:00 (CET)

FRA vs AUT at 18:00 (CET)

More info: https://t.co/o3nsN22wGk@FF_Hockey pic.twitter.com/mpNrTotEkz — FIH Hockey Series (@HockeySeries) July 7, 2018

Tournaments will be held across the world as part of the Hockey Series.

This International Hockey Federation event is a second-tier tour below the new top-tier Hockey Pro League.

Event winners qualify for the Hockey Series Finals which in turn offer a route to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Competitions for men and women have already been held in Mexico, Singapore and Croatia this season.

In the second game of the day, the hosts recovered from their opening defeat to earn a 3-0 win over Austria.