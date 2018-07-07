Slovenia's Janja Garnbret left it late to win the women's lead final at the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Cup leg in Villars.

Garnbret was the very last athlete to go in the evening final at the Place du Rendez-Vous in the Swiss city.

She overhauled Austrian leader Jessica Pilz.

Kim Jain of South Korea took the bronze medal.

Jessie Pilz takes the top spot! Can Janja sneak into first? #ifscwc pic.twitter.com/hyKUM1afPn — Entre Prises (@Entre_Prises) July 7, 2018

Jakob Schubert of Austria won the corresponding men's lead event.

Romain Desgranges of France was second in the big final.

Tomoa Narasaki of Japan took the bronze medal.