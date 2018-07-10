The Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC) has marked the 50th anniversary of the country's first Olympic medals.

Wrestlers from the Asian nation brought home one silver and three bronze medals from the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the country's first Olympic golds - won by judoka Naidangiin Tüvshinbayar and boxer Enkhbatyn Badar-Uugan at Beijing 2008.

The country has not won another gold medal since the Games in the Chinese capital.

The anniversary celebrations also coincided with MNOC's recognition of Olympic Day.

Mongolia also held events to celebrate Olympic Day ©MNOC

Both Tüvshinbayar and Badar-Uugan were honoured with the Olympic Star, the highest distinction the MNOC offers, by the organisation's President Dr. D. Zagdsuren.

Elsewhere, more than 200 schoolchildren took part in a fun run in Terelj to mark Olympic Day.

Events were also held in capital Ulaanbaatar where Olympians, other athletes and Para-athletes and Government officials took part in various activities.