Representative from 49 countries are gathering in Minsk for a Chef de Missions seminar for next year's European Games in the Belarus capital.

During the seminar, due to last until Friday (July 13), they will attend seminars and undertake site visits led by George Katulin, the chief executive of Minsk 2019.

He will be assisted by several officials from the European Olympic Committees (EOC), including its European Games executive director Simon Clegg and its senior consultant Pierce O'Callaghan.

Clegg and O'Callaghan will be assisted by Makis Asimakopoulos and Klaus Steinbach, chair of the EOC's Medical and Antidoping Commission.

"Only by working together will we make the European Games as successful as they possibly can be," EOC President Janez Kocijančič said.

The second European Games - following the inaugural event in Baku in 2015 - are due to take place between June 21 and 30 next year.

This is the second opportunity for the continent's National Olympic Committees to assess the preparations of Minsk 2019 following an open day in March where delegates visited some of the venues and the Athletes' Village.

There is due to be another open day in December.

En reconnaissance à Minsk en tant que chef de mission @FranceOlympique pour les @EOCEuroGames 2019 ! pic.twitter.com/eqf3oS5JP6 — Didier Seminet (@DSEMINET) July 9, 2018

"I am confident to say that the European Games in Minsk will prove that continental Games can be organised in a cost-efficient, sustainable way, without requiring many years of preparations," Katulin told insidethegames.

"Of course, you need a number of well-functioning, existing facilities to start with - and we are indeed lucky to have them in Minsk.

"It is my hope that our event will not only leave a lasting legacy for our people, but also to the Olympic Movement in Europe.

"Thanks to the rich sports infrastructure in Minsk, we do not need to spend any money on new venue construction.

"These will truly be sustainable and cost-efficient Games.

"All of the existing venues are in frequent use already and the Games will further promote the popularity of sport among our local population.

"The only venue we needed to build from scratch is the beach soccer venue.

"However, as this one is an outdoor facility, the construction is quite simple and will only take one month.

"We expect the venue to be ready in the course of August."