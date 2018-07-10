Birmingham 2022 has launched the search for a company to help it create a new brand and visual identity for the Commonwealth Games.

Birmingham was awarded the event last December as a replacement for Durban after the South African city was stripped of the Games in March after they failed to meet a series of financial deadlines.

The English city needs to step up preparations now as there is only four years until the Games are due to start.

Last week Birmingham 2022 made its first major appointment when local businessman and lawyer John Crabtree was appointed as chairman.

Recruitment for senior staff, including a chief executive, is expected to start shortly.

The competitive tender for the company to create the brand and visual identity is being run by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The contract could be worth up to £500,000 ($660,000/€565,000) according to the bidding document.

The application process is due to close on July 27.

WANTED: As plans for #Birmingham2022 gather pace, we've started the search for a new brand and visual identity to take us through to 2022. Organisations can express their interest in helping define the Games here: https://t.co/PkkGkPttoV @thecgf @DCMS @westmids_ca @teamengland pic.twitter.com/v43m9D3A2v — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 9, 2018

"The UK has an enviable track record of hosting world class sporting events," Britain's Sports Minister Tracey Crouch said.

"Aside from London 2012 we have successfully staged the 2017 World Athletics and Para Athletics Championships, 2015 Rugby Union World Cup and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 to name but a few.

"Major events have the potential to generate significant economic benefits for the host city and country.

"And a key priority will be to ensure that these are maximised for Birmingham, the wider West Midlands region and the UK as a whole.

"The Games will boost tourism, provide great opportunities to the people and businesses of the West Midlands and give us a chance to show the best of Britain to the world.

"All this will leave a lasting legacy which will strengthen future relationships with our friends throughout the Commonwealth and help motivate a generation to get involved in sport."