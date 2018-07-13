Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah said the organisation is proud of the links to New Delhi ©Getty Images

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah said the organisation is proud of the links to New Delhi with the Asian Games Torch set to be lit in the Indian capital on Sunday (July 15).

The city staged the first edition of the Games - the premier OCA sporting event - in 1951.

A ceremonial lighting of the Torch will now take place there on Sunday before a Torch Relay leading to this year's Games in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia.

Sheikh Ahmad, also the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees, will be involved in the Torch handover process, alongside the President of the Indian Olympic Association Narinder Batra.

India's Sports Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and his Indonesian counterpart Imam Nahrawi will also be involved, alongside Indonesian Olympic Committee President Erick Thohir, who is heading the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Organising Committee.

Excitement is building for this year's Asian Games which begin in August ©Getty Images
The flame is due to travel for 18,000 kilometres through Indonesia before the Opening Ceremony of the Games at Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on August 18.

"We regard New Delhi as the home of the Asian Games because this is where the success story began in 1951," said Sheikh Ahmad. 

"New Delhi will always hold a special place in our hearts as the birthplace of the Asian Games and we are proud to return and continue this legacy.

"The Asian Games has become the second largest international multi-sport event in the world after the Olympic Games and is respected and admired by the other four continental associations and the global Olympic Movement.

"Our future is bright with host cities already confirmed for 2022 and 2026, but we will never forget the strong roots that were planted in New Delhi and have grown around the continent."