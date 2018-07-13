Japan's top seed Akane Yamaguchi was dumped out of the women's tournament on quarter finals day at the Badminton World Federation Thailand Open.

The 21-year-old surrendered a one game lead as she was beaten by American seventh seed Zhang Beiwen 14-21, 21-19, 21-19 at Bangkok's Nimibutr Stadium.

Zhang, who was born in China, will now face another Japanese player in the semi-finals of the Super 500 event in the form of reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara.

Seeded fourth, Okuhara came through her last eight clash with compatriot Aya Ohori, 21-12, 15-21, 21-19.

India's second seed PV Sindhu remains in the draw after the Olympic and World Championship silver medallist knocked out Malaysia's Soniia Cheah Su Ya 21-17, 21-13.

She will play Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung who won all unseeded quarter final against Canada's Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Michelle Li, 21-17, 21-8.

In the men's event, all four semi-finalists will be unseeded after a spate of exits and withdrawals.

Suppanyu Avihingsanon is the only Thai left in the men's or women's singles draw ©Getty Images

Japan's fifth-ranked Kenta Nishimoto was the last remaining seed in contention but lost today to home Thai favourite Suppanyu Avihingsanon, 21-19, 21-16.

Avihingsanon was one of three home players left in but the other two both departed.

Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama accounted for Khosit Phetpradab, 21-15, 21-13.

Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto then won in three against Kantaphon Wangcharoen, 21-11, 11-21, 21-13.

Two Indonesians will be in the last four as Sony Dwi Kuncoro steamrolled past China's Huang Yuxiang 21-9, 21-8.

The compatriots have been kept apart in the semi-final draw with Sugiarto meeting Avihingsanon and Kuncoro colliding with Tsuneyama.

The semi-finals will be played tomorrow.