Hundreds of people took part in the 2018 Jeju World Peace Walkathon jointly backed by World Taekwondo.

The event on the South Korean island, also promoted by Seoul-based social orgnaisation GCS International, was held under the slogan "peace is more precious than triumph".

It was held at the Seaside Art Center in Jeju, dubbed "World Peace Island".

Athletes and officials were among those to take part in the walk which preceded the International Taekwondo Championships, a week-long tournament which begins today.

Funds raised will be distributed to orphans, reformatory inmates and victims of natural disasters in developing countries.

The walk followed a 30-minute Opening Ceremony and covered 2.3 kilometres from the centre to the tourist attraction of Yongduam Rock, via the Yongyeon Bridge.

A taekwondo demonstration took place at the Opening Ceremony involving senior athletes with the average age of 80.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue speaks at the event ©World Taekwondo

Kim In-seon, a member of the World Taekwondo Council, then joined athletes from Uzbekistan and Nepal to recite the event's slogan in Korean and English.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue was among those to attend.

"I am pleased to see that, here today, we have so many athletes and officials from around the world, who will be participating in the 2018 Jeju Korea Open," the South Korean said.

"To fulfill its social responsibility, World Taekwondo will more actively carry out humanitarian projects to empower the powerless around the world.

"We are doing it through our in-house 'Taekwondo Cares' programme.

"We are doing this through our Swiss-based charity, the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation.

"And we will also be doing it hand in hand with GCS International and other international NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisations)

"Taekwondo is a combat sport, but here, on the island of world peace, it is an art of friendship and world peace."