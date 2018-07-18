Hockey Canada have announced Glen McCurdie and Scott Salmond have been promoted to the organisation’s executive leadership team.

The organisation has confirmed McCurdie will take on the role of senior vice-president, insurance and risk management, having previously held the role of vice-president for membership services.

McCurdie first joined Hockey Canada in 1988 as a manager and has increased his responsibilities and portfolio throughout his 30-year tenure.

He will continue to oversee the safety, regulations, transfers and insurance programmes in his new role.

Salmond will take up the position as senior vice-president of national teams, having previously been the vice-president of hockey operations and men’s national teams.

He took up his previous role in 2014 and Hockey Canada highlighted the country’s gold medals at junior and senior International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships, one IPC World Para Hockey Championship and a World Cup of Hockey since.

Salmond joined Hockey Canada in 2001 and organisation state he has held increasingly senior roles in high-performance during his tenure.

The officials will join the executive leadership team including Hockey Canada’s chief executive Tom Renney, President and chief operating officer Scott Smith, chief financial officer Brian Cairo and chief business development officer Mike Ross.

"Glen and Scott have been tremendous assets to Hockey Canada, and we’re proud to recognise their contributions and growing breadth of responsibilities with not only a change in title, but by also welcoming them to the executive leadership team," said Smith.

"Hockey Canada prides itself in delivering gold-medal performances on and off the ice, and our employees all play a role in that delivery of excellence.

"Glen and Scott have been a part of our organisational success, and we look forward to having them continue to play impactful roles as mentors and leaders in our organisation."

Two-time Olympic champion Gina Kingsbury will oversee the women's national team programme as director of national teams ©Getty Images

As part of Salmond’s promotion, Hockey Canada has formed a new national teams department.

This will result in a series of leadership and structural changes to the former men’s and women’s high-performance departments.

This will result in Shawn Bullock overseeing the men’s programme in the role of director of national teams, while Gina Kingsbury will take on the same role for the women’s programme.

Bullock previously held the position of senior manager of hockey operations and men’s national teams for four years and has been with Hockey Canada since September 2008.

Under his leadership, the Canadian national junior team at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo, where they claimed the gold medal.

Kingsbury has been director of women’s national teams for the last three years.

Hockey Canada state Kingsbury has in managing the women’s high-performance department through the Olympic centralisation period as well as during the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

She was part of the Canadian team who claimed Olympic gold at Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010.

Both Bullock and Kingsbury will be responsible for the overall vision and objectives for men’s and women’s national teams, respectively, and will work directly with Salmond.

As part of the new department, Melody Davidson will transition to the role of head scout of national teams for women.

Hockey Canada also revealed they are in the process of recruiting three positions to support the organisation’s mission of delivering positive hockey experiences across the country.

Postings for the positions of vice-president of grow the game, a vice-president of operations and a vice-president of member engagement recently closed, with details set to be shared on the positions shortly.