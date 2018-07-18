Tartu in Estonia will host one of two European Triathlon Championships to be staged this year from tomorrow.

The sport is part of the inaugural multi-sport European Championships in Glasgow and Berlin next month, where existing continental events in seven sports will be held at the same time and under the same banner.

Despite signing up for Glasgow 2018, the European Triathlon Union are still staging another European Championships in Tartu.

Elite and junior competitons in Estonia will take place but under the sprint format - with standard distant triathlon taking place in Glasgow.

A number of other age group and Paratriathlon events will also be held in Estonia, as well as a junior mixed relay.

The sprint distance format will feature a 750 metre swim, a 20 kilometre cycle and a 5km run.

Swimming will take place in the River Emajõgi, with a city centre bike and running course.

Para-competition will begin four days of action tomorrow.

The elite men and women will take to the start on Friday (July 20).

"I've been working on sprint speed leading up to this and am hoping to have a good race," said Britain's Sophie Coldwell, a World Cup winner in Hungary this month.

"Championship races always present an opportunity, sometimes you just need to take your chances and see what happens."