Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) technical director Don Blacklock has insisted the dramatic conclusion to the World Championship final between the United States and Canada was "appropriately officiated" following controversy over the time of the match-winning goal.

Thomas Schreiber scored a last-gasp winner with 0.02 seconds left on the clock as the US beat the defending champions in the final of the event in Israel last Saturday (July 21).

Canadian players and coaching staff claimed the goal had been scored after time had run out, prompting chaotic scenes as the officials sought to clarify the situation.

The FIL launched their own review of the match, which confirmed that Schreiber's effort found the net before the clock ran out.

In a statement, Blacklock explained the reasons behind the decision but also admitted the referees had made an error with a late offside call against Canada, which allowed the US to regain possession.

The United States were crowned world champions following the dramatic win over Canada ©FIL

"The time keeping of all FIL games is conducted by off-field officials, commonly referred to as bench or table personnel," said Blacklock.

"The off-field officials maintained the official game time for the contest.

"The on-field officials conferred with each other and table personnel prior to reaching the conclusion that the goal by the United States was indeed scored within regulation time.

"Furthermore, the FIL game does not finish with a goal since the final goal was scored with time still on the clock, the remaining time must be played, in this case, one second.

"This was the reason for a face off to conclude the game."

Regarding the contentious offside decision, Blacklock added: "After reviewing available video, the call could have been made in error.

"This call was not a time serving foul, but rather a call that resulted in a change of possession.

"Both teams had further opportunities after this possession call was made."