USA Luge raised more than $24,000 (£18,000/€20,000) for young people by organising a Barbecue Festival.

All of the money from the 13th annual I Love BBQ and Music Festival will be given to the Shipman Youth Center in Lake Placid.

Children's programmes will now be supported using the cash.

Lake Placid, in New York, is a two-time host of the Winter Olympic Games and a hub for winter sports in the United States.

USA Luge's headquarters are based there.

USA Luge raised funds for good causes away from the ice ©Getty Images

"The weather was beautiful and we had a great response to some new elements of the barbecue festival," said Dmitry Feld, marketing manager for USA Luge and the lead organiser for the event.

"We had super efforts from our volunteers in very hot conditions, and our long list of sponsors really showed their generosity."

A total of more than $270,000 (£206,000/€232,000) has now been raised through the yearly event.