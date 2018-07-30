FIFA have announced the schedule for the men's and women's futsal tournaments at the Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games.

Ten teams will take part in each competition in Argentina's capital with the draw set for August 23.

They will be divided into two groups of five per tournament, with the top two in each progressing to the semi-finals.

Action will take place across two venues, the Main Futsal Hall and the CeNARD Hall.

Football's world governing body have confirmed that matches will begin the day after the Opening Ceremony on October 7.

There will be seven days of group play, concluding on October 13 before a rest day.

Competition will take place across two venues ©Buenos Aires 2018

The semi-finals will then be held on October 15, before the second rest day of the schedule.

October 17 will see the women's gold and bronze medal matches, before the men's a day later on the day of the Closing Ceremony.

Youth Olympic qualifiers have been taking place to decide the line-up of teams.

Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Costa Rica, Panama, Solomon Islands, Italy and Russia have qualified for the men's event.

Japan, Thailand, Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Colombia, Tonga, Portugal and Spain are set to contest the women's tournament.

The full schedule can be viewed here.