Top seeds United States were among the winners today as the Women's Softball World Championships continued in Japan.

The 10-time winners and defending champions were given a tough battle at the Akitsu Stadium in Narashino City before defeating Mexico 5-2 in Group A.

Chinese Taipei also beat South Africa 21-0 in Group A before a 7-4 win over The Netherlands.

The European side also lost a thrilling battle 5-6 to Puerto Rico.

Hosts Japan, the world champions in 2012 and 2014, also followed their victory yesterday over Italy with a 20-0 thrashing of Botswana today in Group B.

#TeamUSA wins in their @WBSC World Championship opener!



FINAL SCORE

Mexico 🇲🇽 2

USA 🇺🇸 5



Catch the U.S. back in action tomorrow, Aug. 4 at 3:30 pm JT (1:30 am CT) against Chinese Taipei!#WorldSoftball #RoadToTokyo2020 — USA Softball (@USASoftball) August 3, 2018

Canada enjoyed 7-0 victories over Great Britain and Venezuela.

Australia also won 7-1 against Venezuela.

But the Australians were then defeated 1-0 by China later in the day in a high-quality pitching battle.

The Philippines also won 10-0 against South Africa.

Round-robin action is due to continue tomorrow.