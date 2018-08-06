Egyptian team Al-Ahly Sports Club have refused to take part in the International Handball Federation (IHF) Super Globe in October in Qatar on political grounds.

The Super Globe is contested between the champion clubs from continental confederations.

It has taken place annually in Doha since 2010.

Al-Ahly lost the African Super Cup final to fellow Egyptian side Zamalek.

Zamalek also turned down the invite, however, in support of Egypt's political opposition to Qatar.

Egypt joined Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar in June 2017 in response to the country supposedly supporting terrorism.

"Al Ahly’s Board of Directors have decided not to participate in the IHF Super Globe due to be held in Qatar next October, in compliance with the country's current political state," the club said in a statement.

Al Ahly are refusing to play in Qatar for political reasons ©IHF

The club also refused to participate in the event last year.

Tunisian side Hammamet are expected to step in and represent Africa instead.

They will be joined by FC Barcelona, Montpellier HB and Fuchse Berlin from Spain, France and Germany in Europe, Al-Sadd from Qatar, Al Najma from Bahrain, Esporte Clube Taubate from Brazil and the Sydney University Handball Club.

This year's IHF Super Globe is due to take place at the Duhail Handball Sports Hall from October 16 to 19.

Earlier this year, the International Olympic Committee called for an end to the barring of countries from sporting events on political grounds.