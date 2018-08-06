The Philippines have reversed their decision to pull out of the basketball tournament at this month's Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang following, they claim, pressure from their supporters.
Ricky Vargas, chairman of the Philippine Basketball Federation (SBP), admitted that the decision to pull out of the event had upset local fans.
The country withdrew from the competition last month with its governing body saying that it needed to focus on its appeal to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) against punishment for the on-court brawl during a World Cup qualifier last month.
"We realised there is a strong clamour from our fans, so we decided to take a look at it," Vargas said at a hastily arranged press conference in Manila.
"This will be final."
A 14-man squad started training for the Games last night.
The final 12 are due to be announced shortly before the team leaves for Jakarta on August 14.
The SBP's decision to miss the Asian Games had been seen as a shocking one in a country where basketball is the most popular sport.
Vargas revealed that among the supporters who urged the SBP to change their mind was Bong Go, Special Assistant to the Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Alln Cayetano, the country's Chief of Mission for the Asian Games.
"He [Go] is one of the biggest fans in the country and he asked that we reconsider our position," said Vargas.
Philippines are the third-ranked country at Jakarta Palembang 2018 behind China and South Korea.
The Philippines, Asian Games bronze medallists in 1998, are seeded seventh for the 15-team tournament and are drawn in Group B along with Iran, Syria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The basketball competition at the Asian Games is due to take place from August 14 to September 1 in Jakarta.
The Philippines' first match is due to take place against the UAE on August 16 - two days before the Opening Ceremony of Jakarta Palmebang 2018.
A total of 13 players from the Australia and Philippines teams, as well as two Filipino coaches, were suspended for their role in the fight during the game in Bulacan on July 2.
The Swiss-based FIBA hit the SBP with a fine of CHF250,000 (£191,000/$250,000/€215,000) and imposed another CHF10,000 (£7,500/$10,000/€8,500) fine on head coach Vincent Reyes, who was accused of urging his players to fight.