An Asian women's training camp has been held by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) in Beijing to help the development of the sport in the region.

A total of 58 players and 12 coaches from nine IIHF member countries participated at the camp in the Chinese capital, due to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Asian coaches and players exchanged ideas and renewed friendships during the week-long event, according to the IIHF.

The camp was also seen as an important step for the development of Chinese ice hockey prior to Beijing 2022.

The event was held by the IIHF in conjunction with the Chinese Ice Hockey Association (CIHA), which is also hoping to increase its competitiveness in junior ice hockey with a view towards the 2022 Winter Games.

IIHF vice-president Thomas Wu, IIHF sports development manager Andy Ecker and CIHA deputy secretary general Wang Chunlu were among those to attend the camp.

"It is an event beautifully put together by the CIHA with the support of various stakeholders, including the IIHF, the Asian Member National Associations and the hard working volunteers," said Wu.

"Congratulations to the host and all participants for their achievements.

"We would like to continue the collaboration between the IIHF and CIHA for the benefit of ice hockey in Asia."