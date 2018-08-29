United World Wrestling's (UWW) Executive Committee have approved a standard yearly calendar after requests from national federations.

A fixed annual calendar is believed to aid athlete participation and help federations to streamline budgeting and increase promotions.

From now on, the wrestling calendar will operate in a "standard" way.

The Senior Continental Championships will take place in April or May, with the under-23 event happening one month before.

The Cadet Continental Championships will then be held in the last two weeks of June, followed by the junior competition in the first two weeks of July.

The World Championships will take place between July and October.

The cadet event will be held in the last week of July, followed by the junior event in the middle of August and the senior championships in the middle of September.

The under-23s will contest their World Championships in October.

November will stage the World Cups.

The standard calendar sets out competition dates for cadet, junior and senior events ©Getty images

In addition, the Committee also approved a timeline for organising host cities.

The yearly calendar will be released four years in advance of competitions, allowing host cities, national federations and Organising Committees more time to prepare.

The calendar of forthcoming events will be released in August, with bidding for hosting duties taking place from September to May.

During this time, inspection visits will be made, continuing into July if need be.

Allocations for host cities will be made in September, allowing three years of organising time.

UWW will hold this year's Senior World Championships in Budapest in October.