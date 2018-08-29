Four members of the Japanese men's basketball team that were kicked out of the squad and sent home from the Asian Games here after they allegedly paid for sex have been handed 12-month suspensions.
Takuya Hasimoto, Keita Imamura, Yuya Nagayoshi and Takuma Sato were sent home last week and had their accreditations stripped by the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) after they were found to have spent a night with women in a Jakarta hotel.
According to AFP, Japan Basketball Association (JBA) head Yuko Mitsuya told reporters the players would be barred from official tournaments for a year.
He did add, however, that they would be allowed to participate in training.
Kyodo News reports that Mitsuya will incur a 10 per cent pay-cut for three months.
The JBA announced the sanctions following an extraordinary council meeting, where the players gave their explanations of the incident.
The four are said to have met the women after a night out eating and drinking.
They were easily recognisable as they were wearing their team kit.
"I deeply apologise for our careless actions that have brought disgrace on not only basketball fans but also all Japanese people," Sato told a news conference last week after the four returned to Tokyo.
The players had decided to go out after beating Qatar 82-71 in their Group C match on August 16.
They reportedly met the women at a bar, where they had been told prostitutes regularly gather.
The JOC revealed the four players have had to pay for their own flights home.
The remaining eight squad members have continued to play in the competition.
They were beaten 93-67 by Iran in the quarter-finals on Monday (August 27).
They are due to face hosts Indonesia on Friday (August 31) in the seventh-place play-off.
Four years ago at the last Asian Games in Incheon, Japan sent home swimmer Naoya Tomita after admitting to stealing a camera from a South Korean journalist.
He was fined KRW₩1,000,000 (£698/$898/€769) and banned for 18 months from competitions by Japan Swimming Federation.
Tomita was also fired by his employer, sports apparel manufacturer Descente Ltd.