The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has confirmed 26 host cities for the 2019 World Junior Circuit.

These competitions allow junior and cadet table tennis stars the opportunity to gain valuable experience and compete internationally.

The 2019 World Junior Circuit events will take place from February to November.

Junior competitors are aged 18 and under and those under 15-years-old can qualify for the cadet events.

The 26 events are split into three tiers - four ITTF World Junior Circuit Golden events, nine World Junior Circuit Premium events and 13 World Junior Circuit events.

The Golden events are the top tier offering more prize money and better exposure.

Bangkok, Thailand, Taicang, China, Varaždin, Croatia and Hong Kong will be the host cities for the Golden events.

Successful juniors will be given scholarships to help them achieve their potential in the sport ©Getty Images

Similarly, the Premium and Circuit events will be held across the world.

The top eight girls and eight boys on the 2019 World Junior Circuit standings will also be offered scholarships to help them reach their potential.

On the announcement, the ITTF's head of junior programmes Mounir Bessah said: "I am delighted to announce the ITTF World Junior Circuit will be present all across the world.

"This year, five continents will host the events, and this will give the young players the opportunities to get exposure at the international level."

The ITTF is the global governing body for the sport of table tennis.

