Japan clinched the last gold medal of the 2018 Asian Games here after successfully defending their mixed triathlon title today ©Getty Images

The team of Yuka Sato, Jumpei Furuya, Yuko Takahashi and Yuichi Hosoda triumphed with a time of 1 hour 30min 39sec at the Jakabaring Sport City in Palembang.

South Korea’s quartet of Jang Yun-Jung, Kim Ji Hwan, Park Ye Jin and Heo Min Ho finished second in 1:32:51, while Hong Kong’s Bailee Brown, Law Leong Tim, Choi Yan Yin and Wong Tsz To came third in 1:33:04. 

The event, in which four athletes race in a relay that is made up of a 300 metres swim, 6.7 kilometres cycle and 2.1km run, will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

"I didn’t need to work too hard," Hosoda, who sealed Japan's victory, said.

"My team-mates before me performed greatly. 

"The time gap of more than two minutes was just too difficult for the other teams to overcome."

Yuichi Hosoda sealed Japan's victory ©Getty Images
Victory for Japan completes their domination of triathlon competition at the 2018 Asian Games with Furuya having won the men’s individual event yesterday and Takahashi having come out on top in the women's individual competition on Friday (August 31).

Furuya said he felt really tired today but that his mental strength overwhelmed his physical fatigue.

"I was of course tired from the competition [yesterday]," he said.

"But I tried to defeat that tiredness in order to win today."

Takahashi has become the second Japanese woman to win two triathlon gold medals at a single Asian Games after Ai Ueda achieved the double at Incheon 2014.

Japan have finished second in the overall medal table with 75 golds, 56 silvers and 74 bronzes.

China topped the standings with 132 golds, 92 silvers and 65 bronze, while South Korea ranked third with 49 golds, 58 silvers and 70 bronzes.