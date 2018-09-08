The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has announced that Francophone de Baseball et Softball (AFBS) has become an associate member as it looks to spread the game in French speaking countries.

Members of the WBSC Executive Board approved the move with the AFBS representing 25 national baseball or softball organisations across 22 nations.

Appealing to French speakers is seen as particularly key for the sports which are working to remain on the Olympic programme at Paris 2024.

Both baseball and softball will return at Tokyo 2020, after being axed following Beijing 2008, but their place in the French capital is not secure.

There are 220 million French speakers in the world who the WBSC count as potential fans.

The French Baseball and Softball Federation will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2024, the year Paris stages the Olympics.

"Developing baseball and softball in the French-speaking world is a strategic priority for WBSC," said WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari.

"Not only are we looking towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, we are looking at sustainable long-term growth - more players, more coaches, more fans - in markets like Europe and Africa with enormous potential.

Baseball and softball are working to remain on the Olympic programme at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

"Baseball and softball are already a dominant force across the Americas and East Asia.

"The world's 220 million French speakers can help us take the next big step towards a billion-strong global baseball-softball community."

Last year, the AFBS organised an under-12 baseball tournament as a framework to the Francophone Games.

An Umpire Clinic was also held in Paris.

Didier Seminet, the AFBS President, added: "The AFBS is extremely grateful to the WBSC for this important recognition.

"The French language unites a global community across nations as diverse as France, Canada, Burundi and Vanuatu.

"Now baseball and softball will be another common language binding us together.

"France's Olympic goals extend far beyond its borders, and we believe that baseball and softball can help realise them."