Former London 2012 director of sports Debbie Jevans has been named interim chair of the English Football League (EFL).

The 58-year-old former tennis player replaces Ian Lenagan, who stepped down with immediate effect on Thursday (September 6) and becomes the first chairwoman in EFL history.

Lenagan left his position after informing the EFL of his decision not to run for re-election next year.

He had been in the role since 2016, when he replaced current Football Association (FA) chairman Greg Clarke.

Jevans resigned as chief executive of the 2015 Rugby World Cup Organising Committee for personal reasons, less than six months before the tournament began ©Getty Images

It is not currently clear whether Jevans will apply for the role on a full-time basis, so a search for a permanent replacement is underway.

As well as working as director of sport for the London 2012 Olympic Games, Jevans is currently the vice-chairwoman of Sport England.

She is a director at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club and was previously chief executive of the 2015 Rugby World Cup Organising Committee.

Jevans left the latter role six months before the tournament began for "personal reasons".