Germany's Ricarda Funk won the women's K1 event at the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Slalom World Cup Final at La Seu D’Urgell, but narrowly missed out on the overall title.

Funk had finished as the slowest qualifier to the final yesterday, but produced a much improved performance at the Spanish venue today.

She achieved a time of 1min 42.68sec to finish top of the podium in the event.

Rio 2016 Olympic champion Maialen Chourraut ended as the runner-up, with the home favourite ending two seconds behind the winner.

Britain's Mallory Franklin was a further second back in third.

"I had a really good run and it felt good," Funk said.

"Being the first run, I didn't know where I would end up, so I'm really happy.

"This is a difficult course to get everything perfect, and you know all the other girls are so good.

"You have to have a very good run."

First ever K1W World Cup series win by Jess Fox (AUS). Congratulations @JessFoxxx pic.twitter.com/SJ2BhX184G — Planet Canoe (@PlanetCanoe) September 8, 2018

Australia's Jessica Fox faltered in the final, as she incurred a 50 second penalty for missing the last gate.

Despite finishing in last place as a result of the penalty, Fox was able to celebrate winning the overall series title.

She would end just one point clear of Funk.

Slovenia's Luka Bozic won the men's C1 final, having backed up the performance that saw him qualify fastest.

He achieved a time of 1:30.84 to take the gold, with Germany's Franz Anton ending second in 1:40.05.

France's Denis Gargaud Chanut, the 2016 Rio gold medallist, completed the podium.

Slovakia's Alexander Slafkovsky was crowned the overall World Cup champion, having finished as the silver medallist in four races.

He ended eighth today, with Bozic finishing second following his victory which saw him earn double points.

The World Cup finals will conclude tomorrow.