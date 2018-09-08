Swimming stars Katinka Hosszu, Sarah Sjostrom and Chad le Clos featured heavily on the programme today at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Cup in Kazan, winning four races between them.

Hungary's Hosszu, who is a three-time Olympic champion and holder of three world records in the individual medley events, started the day off by winning the 400 metres individual medley by a full 10 seconds.

She finished in 4min 37.92sec, in front of Zsuzsanna Jakabos in second and Russia's Irina Krivonogova in third, who touched the wall in 4:51.73.

Sweden's Sjostrom took two titles today in the women's 200m freestyle and 50m butterfly, while South Africa's Le Clos won the men's 200m butterfly.

Sjostrom's first victory came in the 200m freestyle, in which the world record holder in five different events including the 200m free, led from the start and cruised to victory in 1:55.98.

Femke Heemskerk of The Netherlands was second in 1:56.89, the only other competitor to break two minutes, while Hosszu took third in 2:00.27 having earlier won the 400m individual medley.

Sjostrom's second win came in the 50m butterfly, another of the events in which she holds the world record.

She won in 25.39 which was a new World Cup record, ahead of Ranomi Kromowidjojo of The Netherlands in second and Belgium’s Kimberly Buys in third.

Le Clos meanwhile took the win in perhaps his favourite event, the 200m buterfly, in which he holds the world record of 1:48.56.

This time out 1:56.58 was enough for the win, ahead of Russia's Daniil Pakhomov and Hungary’s David Verraszto.

Elsewhere on the programme it was a good day for the hosts, Russia.

Vladimir Morozov set a new World Cup record to win the men's 50m backstroke in 24.43, before also winning the 100m freestyle.

On the women's side Yulia Efimova won the 100m breaststroke for the hosts.