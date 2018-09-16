US Biathlon has signed up Maloja as its official outfitter.

The deal means American athletes will receive custom race suits as well as training outfits, street-wear and accessories.

Both parties have penned a four-year agreement.

"We are very excited to partner with the US biathlon team and to be acknowledged for our high performance race wear and warm-ups," said Peter Rauber, Maloja's design director.

"Our product design team pays attention to every detail to ensure fit, quality and performance are central to every product we make.

"From our extensive work with the German National Ski Mountaineering team as well as our own Pushbikers cycling team, we are always striving to push the envelope.

"We look forward to outfitting the team in the most advanced Nordic race gear."

Max Cobb, US Biathlon's President and chief executive, also welcomed the deal.

"Maloja's high performance apparel is an ideal fit for our team," he said.

"Our team needs to trust and believe in our apparel, and we have chosen Maloja as our long-term partner based on their quality, style and performance attributes."