Kenya's Rio 2016 Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge took more than a minute off the marathon world record at today's Berlin Marathon.

He became the first man to break two hours and two minutes in a legal race as he finished in 2 hours 1min 39sec.

This was way inside the mark of 2:02:57 set at the 2014 Berlin race by fellow Kenyan Dennis Kimetto.

The 33-year-old thus achieved the greatest margin of improvement in the record since Australia's Derek Clayton ran 2:09.36.4 at the 1967 Fukuoka Marathon to trim almost 2:24 off the 2:12.00 mark set by Japan’s Morio Shigematsu at the 1965 Polytechnic Marathon in Britain.

On May 6 last year Kipchoge spearheaded Nike's Breaking2 project at the Monza Formula One race track in Italy as a group of elite athletes were paced and sheltered by a lead car and relays of supporting runners - both illegal for the purposes of records accredited by the International Association of Athletics Federations - in an effort to create the first sub two-hour marathon.

In the event Kipchoge ran 2:00.25 - more than two-and-a-half minutes inside the then legal mark of Kimetto which he broke today.

Kipchoge followed up winning last year's Berlin race in 2:03:32 before earning victory in this year's London Marathon in 2:04:17.

For months before the race, Kipchoge has maintained that he was focused on winning in Berlin - where the previous six world records were set.

"I lack the words to describe how I feel," Kipchoge said.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins the 2018 Berlin Marathon today in a world record of 2 hours 1min 39sec ©Getty Images

"It was really hard, but I was truly prepared to run my own race.

"I had to focus on the work I had put in in Kenya and that is what helped push me."

Amos Kipruto finished second in 2:06:23 and another Kenyan in Wilson Kipsang - who set a world record of 2:03:23 in winning the 2013 Berlin Marathon - was third in 2:06:48.

The Berlin organisers acclaimed Kipchoge as "the greatest marathon runner of all time" and his record backs that up.

This was his eighth big city marathon win within the World Marathon Majors event.

He also has world gold and silver and Olympic silver and bronze for the 5,000 metres distance.

Kipchoge has won 10 of the 11 marathons he has run.

The only time he did not win was in Berlin five years ago when he finished second to Kipsang.

The women's race was won by Kenya’s Gladys Cherono in 2:18:11, with Ethiopia’s Ruti Aga second in 2:18:34 and world 10,000m record holder Tirunesh Dibaba of Ethiopia third in 2:18:55.