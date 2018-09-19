Cycling Canada have announced that the vacant chief executive and chief technology roles will not be filled by new candidates but the responsibilities spread among current senior officials to streamline the organisation.

After a review process, Cycling Canada have decided to restructure the Federation to "better serve its athletes and members".

Current directors will share the responsibilities of top management, as the Board has appointed a new member of staff in the performance department.

"The Board recognised that we have tremendous expertise and leadership capacity within our existing team," said Cycling Canada President John Tolkamp.

"We have great faith in this team to work together to deliver on our collective vision for the sport of cycling in Canada.

"As an organisation we need to be more agile, transparent and responsive to the needs of our members and stakeholders.

“We believe flattening and re-organizing our leadership structure goes a long way toward achieving that."

After Pierre Lafontaine left the organisation in May, marketing director Matthew Jeffries was appointed interim Chief Executive.

In this interim period many of management team took on additional responsibilities, but this announcement from the Board of Directors makes the changes official.

In the new organisational structure, Jefferies will be executive director, adding close work with the Board of Directors and other senior officials to his role managing commercial affais.

Head of development and operations Mathieu Boucher will continue his responsibilities for events and domestic development programmes but will also take on further leadership tasks.

Peter Keen will work closely with current Cycling Canada officials, Kris Westwood and Kevin Field to help find sustained success in the high performance programme ©Getty Images

Boucher will also work with Jefferies on business operations and stakeholder relations.

Brett Stewart will oversee the financial administration of the organisation as head of finance and administration.

In the performance sectors of Cycling Canada, Kevin Field takes on a new role as head of performance strategy.

The role will see Field move from leading Cycling Canada’s road programmes to overseeing strategic development, looking to marry business and sport.

Kris Westwood will continue his role as head of performance operations, which manages national team programmes as well as all high performance staff.

Field and Westwood will be joined by a new addition to the Cycling Canada team.

Peter Keen, former elite performance director at British Cycling and former UK Sport performance director, will join Cycling Canada as a high performance advisor.

Keen will work as a consultant, helping with performance strategy and technical expertise.

The partnership between Cycling Canada and the 54-year-old Keen is only on a short-term contract basis.

Keen was British Cycling's performance director between 1997 and 2004 and is widely credited with laying the groundwork for the success of the current programme which has seen Britain finish top of the medals table at every Olympics since Beijing 2008 and win five consecutive Grand Tour races, including all three year in 2018.

Keen will work with Field and Westwood to produce a high performance review to help Cycling Canada gain success in the future.