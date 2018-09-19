International Judo Federation (IJF) President Marius Vizer has hailed the reinstatement of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam after officials in the United Arab Emirates confirmed that Israel would be welcome to compete as a historic moment for sport around the world.

Judo's world governing body suspended the major competition in July, along with the Tunis Grand Prix, over the treatment of Israeli athletes.

In order for the events to be reinstated, the IJF warned the Governments of the UAE and Tunisia needed to provide "written guarantees" that Israel would be allowed to compete free of discrimination.

The governing body confirmed earlier this month that an official letter had been received.

Speaking at the IJF Executive Committee here, where the 2018 World Judo Championships are due to begin tomorrow, Vizer thanked the efforts of the Judo Federation of the United Arab Emirates and the tireless work of IJF general treasurer Naser All Tamimi.

Vizer said that the Federation has helped to create the conditions for the forthcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Slam to take place, offering all delegations, including Israel, the opportunity to participate with exactly the same rights.

"This is a historic moment for judo and for sport around the world," he said.

The International Judo Federation reinstated the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam earlier this month ©IJF

The suspensions followed organisers in Abu Dhabi refusing to raise the Israeli flag or play their national anthem when Tal Flicker won the men's under-66 kilograms gold medal at the Grand Slam last year.

The UAE neither recognises nor has diplomatic ties with Israel, while athletes from the country have been barred from entering Tunisia to compete at major sporting events in the past.

This year's Abu Dhabi Grand Slam is now due to be held from October 27 to 29.

The Mubadala Arena will be used as the competition venue.

News on the reinstatement of the Tunis Grand Prix has yet to be announced.

Tunisia had been bidding for the 2022 Youth Olympic Games, which looks almost certain to be awarded to Senegal after being backed by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Executive Board.

Their policy on Israel, however, has also been criticised by the IOC.