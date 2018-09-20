South Korea won two of the three gold medals on offer as action continued today at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Taoyuan.

One of the country’s triumphs came courtesy of Lee Da-bin, who delivered two of the most scorching performances seen in recent taekwondo history to take the women’s over-67 kilograms title at the Taoyuan Arena.

Having beaten China’s Rio 2016 gold medallist Zheng Shuyin 24-23 in a tremendous semi-final battle, Lee, a two-time Asian Games gold medallist, went onto defeat Great Britain's double world champion Bianca Walkden in the final, 22-6.

"I am disappointed with silver because the only colour I want is gold," Walkden said.

"Every time I don’t get gold, I feel it is a disappointment.

"I am happy I reached the final but to me silver is under-achieving.

"The girl was better than me on the day but there is not one person I want a re-match with."

Turkey's Irem Yaman beat Belgium's Raheleh Asemani in the women's under-57 kilograms final at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Taoyuan ©World Taekwondo

Joining Zheng in claiming a bronze medal was Turkey’s Nafia Kuş, who lost 10-3 to Walkden in the other semi-final.

Securing South Korea’s other success today was triple world champion Kim Tae-hun after he overcame Spain’s Jesús Tortosa Cabrera 10-8 in the men’s under-58kg final.

Kim’s team-mate Jun Jang was one of the two bronze medallists along with Russia’s Mikhail Artamonov.

Also tasting victory today was 2015 world gold medallist İrem Yaman of Turkey, thanks to a hard-fought golden-point win over Belgium’s Raheleh Asemani in the women’s under-57kg final.

Yaman landed a convincing body kick for gold, but it was a brave show from Asemani, a former refugee from Iran who sought and won asylum in Belgium.

The women’s under-57kg bronze medallists were Latvia’s Inese Tarvida and China’s Luo Zongshi.

Action in Taoyuan is due to conclude tomorrow with the men’s under-80kg and women’s under-49kg categories taking centre stage.