The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has confirmed the dates and venue for the third OCA Asian Athletes' Forum later this year.

The event will take place at the National Training Centre in Japanese capital Tokyo, the host city of the 2020 Olympic Games, from November 24 to 25.

Two athlete representatives, one female and one male, will be invited from each member National Olympic Committee (NOC) Athlete Commission to attend, and will be funded by Olympic Solidarity.

NOCs without Athletes' Commissions will work with the OCA to "identify athlete leaders" to attend, the OCA have said.

In a circular to NOC Presidents and secretary generals, OCA director general Husain Al Musallam and the director of Olympic Solidarity, Pere Miro, said "a new strategy has been developed" regarding the organisation of continental association Athlete Forums.

Tokyo's National Training Centre will host the forum on November 24 to 25 ©JOC

"The aim is to create a tangible link between the IOC [International Olympic Committee] International Athletes Forum and those of the continental associations to ensure that common topics of interest are deliberated," the letter reads.

"It will also ensure that all NOC Athletes' Commissions are striving towards the same goals and providing the same level of support to athletes across the five continents both on and off the field of play.

"In view of the importance of recommendation 18 of Olympic Agenda 2020 - "Strengthen support to athletes" - the Olympic Solidarity Commission has fully embraced the proposal by the IOC Athletes' Commission and agreed to support the organisation of biennial Continental Association Athletes Forums within the framework of its world programme.

"The agenda will incorporate common global topics which will be presented to all Continental Athletes' Forums during this four-year period as well as other topics specific to the interests of the athletes of Asia."

If any NOC does not have its own Athletes' Commission, then following the Forum, the OCA will work to help establish one "to make sure that athletes become a key part of the decision-making process".