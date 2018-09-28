North and South Korea are reportedly considering forming a joint artistic gymnastics team for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, in what represents the latest example of sporting diplomacy between the two countries.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, officials from the Korea Gymnastics Association (KGA) will meet their North Korean counterparts to discuss the proposal at next month's World Championships in Doha.

An unnamed official from the KGA also claimed the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) would hold a meeting in Pyongyang in January, where the possibility of a joint team would be on the agenda.

FIG President Morinari Watanabe visited North Korea in July to discuss the country's preparations for Tokyo 2020, marking the first time the head of the worldwide governing body has travelled to the secretive country.

Organisation of coaching and judging courses in the country, as well as the development of gymnastics disciplines, were among the topics discussed by Watanabe and North Korean officials.

North Korea have won three artistic gymnastics gold medals at the Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Gymnasts from North and South Korea posed for a joint selfie in the lead-up to the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in a picture which went viral and was hailed as an example of the spirit of the Games.

Lee Eun-ju of South Korea and Hong Un-jong took the picture during the training period before the event in the Brazilian city.

North Korea have won more gold medals in artistic gymnastics at the Olympics with three, two ahead of South Korea.

Discussions over the two countries fielding a joint team in the sport at Tokyo 2020 come after North and South Korea agreed to launch a joint bid for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.

They have also come together at this year's Asian Games, winning a historic gold medal in dragon boat racing, while the two Koreas marched together under a unified flag at the Opening Ceremony and also fielded a joint women's ice hockey team.

At a summit earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in signed a broad peace agreement aimed at continuing denuclearisation efforts in the region.