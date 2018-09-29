Former World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Richard Pound has suggested that the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) with specified conditions should have been hailed as a victory, claiming that National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs) "should know better" when criticising the decision.

The Canadian also argued that athletes, who were critical of RUSADA's reinstatement last week, had been provided with "misinformation or only partial information".

RUSADA's ban was initially introduced in November 2015 when allegations emerged of state sponsored doping in Russian athletics.

A road-map was introduced by WADA that RUSADA was required to meet to be made compliant.

While 29 of the 31 criteria points were achieved, progress stalled with Russia failing to accept the findings of the McLaren Report while not allowing access to the infamous Moscow anti-doping lab, where much evidence is thought to be stored.

A compromise agreement saw Russia's acceptance of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Schmid Report prove sufficient, rather than the McLaren Report, while Russia are required to ensure data from the Moscow Laboratory is handed to WADA by no later than December 31 of this year.

WADA has also demanded that they be given the chance to re-analyse "any samples as required by WADA", no later than June 30, 2019.

In theory, access to the data would assist WADA in sanctioning athletes who have been implicated in the Moscow Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), already accessed by WADA.

Should Russia fail to meet the deadlines, RUSADA could again be declared non-complaint.

This could lead to stronger sanctions than before, including the country being prohibited from staging international events, due to new standards being introduced by WADA in April.

Pound surprised many last week when he came out in support of the decision to make RUSADA compliant, arguing the compromise would help lead to more athletes being sanctioned.

The former WADA head claims criticism of the organisation has been misdirected.

WADA have come under fire from critics after their Executive Committee opted to lift RUSADA's suspension last week ©Getty Images

"What should have been hailed as a victory by WADA, has attracted a firestorm of negative comment, led by a group of NADOs that should know better and by athletes who have been provided with misinformation or only partial information," Pound wrote in a blog, published on insidethegames.

"Media accounts suggest that WADA has caved in on its responsibilities and that Armageddon has occurred with respect to anti-doping.

"This has generated much heat, but no light.

"It is also dead wrong.

"WADA has not, as bellowed, welcomed Russia with open arms.

"WADA's role is to try to ensure that there is a competent and reliable NADO in Russia.

"It has, therefore, determined that a revamped RUSADA will be allowed, under external supervision, to conduct tests in Russia.

"WADA has been denied power by its stakeholders to sanction anyone - it merely reports on code compliance.

"If there is non-compliance, responsibility for applicable sanctions rests with its stakeholders, including the IOC, international sports federations and Governments."

Writing in the blog, Pound suggested instead that the IOC, International Federations and NADOs needed to "stand up and be counted" to ensure compliance in countries.

The blog can be read here.