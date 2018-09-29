Former snowboard cross world champion Markus Schairer has announced his retirement, seven months after a horror crash at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics which left him with a broken neck.

The 31-year-old Austrian suffered the freak injury in the quarter-finals in South Korea in February, fracturing his fifth cervical vertebra.

It came after a huge crash but he somehow still managed to return to his feet and finish the race.

Schairer was transported back to Austria and avoided long-term damage, and in August announced plans to return to the snow.

However, his road to recovery has proved more problematic than hoped and he has instead decided to end his career.

"The three-month post-operative healing process went very well, but with the increase in training load I realised that regeneration takes much longer than before the fall," he said.

"So although I find it extremely difficult, I have to accept that the time has come to end my career."

Schairer won his world title in 2009 in Gangwon in South Korea, and clinched the overall World Cup title in the same year.

He also won a silver medal at the 2013 World Championships in Stoneham, Canada, but his career has been plagued by injuries.

Markus Schairer won the world title in 2009 ©Getty Images

"Looking back at my career, I'm very proud of what I've achieved," he said.

"I've won two World Championships medals and the World Cup overall title, and took my most emotional victory with a home win at Montafon in December 2013.

"When I attended the awards ceremony with 5,000 cheering fans and the music concert setting, I still get shivers today.

"It hurts, of course, that I was so abruptly pulled out of the Snowboard Cross World Cup by my injuries.

"However, on the other hand I have more time now at home to take care of my family, and I'm looking forward to that."

Christian Galler, the sports director for the Austrian Ski Federation, said: "Markus Schairer played a key role in shaping our snowboarding team for more than a decade, but his role was not only important in his own team but also in the World Cup in general.

"He has been an important role model for our younger riders.

"I wish him all the best in the future, and I would be happy if he could remain involved with Austrian snowboard cross as a coach or adviser."