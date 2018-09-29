Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has invited foreign leaders to his country for next year's Minsk 2019 European Games.

Lukashenko extended the invitation at a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe.

The CIS, sometimes called the Russian Commonwealth, includes Russia and eight other countries which used to be part of the Soviet Union.

"You know that Belarus actively supports and popularises sport," said Lukashenko, according to BelTA.

"We are convinced that it is an effective tool to strengthen trust and mutual understanding between nations."

Minsk is gearing up for next year's European Games ©Getty Images

Lukashenko has reportedly asked the world leaders to attend the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of Minsk 2019.

The Belarus capital will play host to the second European Games after Azerbaijan, another CIS country, staged the inaugural edition in Baku in 2015.

Next year's Games will open on June 21 and run through until June 30.

In total, 4,082 athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees are set to compete in Minsk in 15 sports: 3x3 basketball, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, gymnastics, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, judo, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling.