Europe go into the final day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris tomorrow leading the United States 10-6, and need 14-and-a-half points to regain the trophy.

Having carried a 5-3 lead into the weekend, thanks to a 4-0 clean sweep of yesterday afternoon's foursomes, Thomas Bjorn's team carried on in similar fashion by winning this morning's fourball matches 3-1.

They then shared the afternoon's foursomes, 2-2.

Europe will seek to earn their seventh Ryder Cup in nine tries with another dominant showing in tomorrow's 12 concluding singles matches.

Europe's Tommy Fleetwood, left, and Francesco Molinari, who finished the day having won their fourth out of four matches, make their way on the course at Paris today ©Getty Images

The US trailed 8-3 in the morning after losing the first three fourball matches, with Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy beating Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau 2&1, Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton defeating Dustin Johnson and Ricky Fowler 3&2, and Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood - double winners on day one - earning a crushing 4&3 victory over Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, however, offered the US a little hope as they won the last match of the morning, against Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm, 2&1, to make it 8-4.

Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose extended the Europe lead with a 2&1 win over Johnson and Koepka in the first of the afternoon foursomes, but Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson, who had never won a match together at the Ryder Cup, followed with a 3&2 victory over Garcia and Alex Noren.

Molinari and Fleetwood then extended their record to played four, won four as they easily defeated Woods and Bryson DeChambeau 5&4, but Thomas and Spieth rose to the challenge once again to win the final match of the day by 4&3 over Poulter and McIlroy.

Justin Thomas, left, and Jordan Spieth halted the European momentum with two victories on the second day of the Ryder Cup ©Getty Images

Bjorn described his four-times winners as "phenomenal", adding: "It was something that came a while ago to be honest, they spend a lot of time together and they get on really well off the golf course, they spend a lot of time together and I started looking at them.

"That was a pairing that I thought should have a go.

"They really want to be on the golf course together, they have fun together, they work hard and they are very serious with their golf.

"It has been tremendous to watch them play."

It will no doubt have been widely noted that twice in Ryder Cup history sides trailing 10-6 on the final day have come back to win - the US managed it at Brookline in 1999, and Europe came back to win at what has since been referred to as the Miracle of Medinah in 2012.