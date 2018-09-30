South Korean car giant Hyundai has been named as a sponsor of the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk.

The company has become the official automobile partner of the student event in the Russian city.

Maxim Urazov, the director general of Krasnoyarsk 2019, penned the deal alongside Aleksey Kalitsev, the managing director of Hyundai's Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) division.

As part of the deal, Hyundai will provide 300 cars and buses for the Winter Universiade.

"We are really proud that Hyundai Motor CIS has become a partner of the Winter Universiade 2019," said Urazov.

"Security and comfort of the Games guests are our first priority.

Krasnoyarsk 2019 will take place in March next year ©FISU

"So we are sure that Hyundai cars are absolutely suitable for ensuring a high quality of transportation support of the Winter Universiade 2019 participants."

Kalitsev added: "Hyundai Company had a successful partnership experience being an automobile partner of the Summer Universiade 2013 that took place in Kazan.

"We are glad to apply this experience in cooperation with the Winter Universiade 2019 and help its guests and participants to feel comfortable while moving from one venue to another in safe cars."

Krasnoyarsk 2019 will run between March 2 and 12.