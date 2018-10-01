Three Olympians and a Paralympian are among the athletes elected onto the International Equestrian Federation's (FEI) Athletes' Committee, after an online vote by their peers.

Jumping athlete Cian O'Connor from Ireland, dressage rider Beatriz Ferrer-Salat from Spain and eventer William Fox-Pitt from Great Britain join German Paralympian Angelika Trabert.

American Tarek Taher will represent endurance, with German Kristina Boe selected for vaulting and Britain's Francesca Sternberg picked for reining.

They have already taken up their positions.

In total, 52 athletes from 26 different countries stood for election, with voting carried out online.

The poll for a driving athlete representative ended in a tie, between Marieke Harm from Germany and Hungary's Jambor Vilmos.

It means a second round of voting is being held from today until October 10.

Three-time Olympic medallist William Fox-Pitt has been elected as the eventing representative ©Getty Images

The winner will then be announced on October 12.

Those elected will now serve for four years and also sit on the Technical Committee for each discipline governed by the FEI.

"The athletes' viewpoint is central to the global decision-making process," FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez said.

"This is a Committee made up of athletes and voted for by athletes.

"The calibre and experience of the newly elected Athletes' Committee is impressive and will ensure that the global athletes' community has its say and actively contributes to the development of equestrian sport."

This was the second athlete election held by the FEI, with the first held in 2014.

