Germany’s National Federation’s have voted "convincingly" to approve the re-election campaign of current German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) President Alfons Hörmann, despite recent reports claiming many people are "sick" of his leadership.

It means Hörmann, former President of the German Ski Association, will now almost certainly be re-elected in December as no one is set to stand against him after expected challenger Thomas Weikert, head of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), decided not to put himself forward for the DOSB General Assembly in Düsseldorf on December 1.

The 58-year-old Hörmann revealed his plans to stand again last week.

A meeting of the country’s major sport governing bodies took place today in Frankfurt, where they voted on whether to approve his campaign.

All but two National Federations voted in favour, with the others abstaining.

"It was a convincing if not overwhelming vote in every respect and the best answer to what has been discussed in the past few days," Hörmann said afterwards.

ITTF President Thomas Weikert has confirmed he will not stand against Alfons Hörmann for DOSB President ©Getty Images

The result came despite German broadcaster ARD recently reporting that "widespread displeasure" exists regarding how Hörmann has run the DOSB.

Hörmann's initial appointment five years ago to succeed Thomas Bach after he was elected President of the International Olympic Committee was considered controversial at the time.

Anti-competition proceedings were being run against him from his time as a roof tile manufacturer and he was later fined.

Since, he has come under fire for actions including failing to appear at the public vote for Hamburg's 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games bid which collapsed after a referendum defeat.

He also sided with the IOC regarding the Russian doping scandal - a stance openly criticised by several German organisations.

Many sports were reportedly trying to persuade Weikert to stand against Hörmann.

Weikert has now confirmed, though, he will not, because of his obligations to the ITTF.

In a statement he said he had decided "not to pursue this additional task".