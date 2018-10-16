International University Sports Federation (FISU) secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond has been appointed to the Ethics Panel of the International Orienteering Federation (IOF).

The Belgian was handed the role at the IOF's General Assembly in Czech capital Prague.

His appointment highlights "FISU's commitment to good governance in sport", the university body claimed.

"Good governance is crucial to the future development and growth of sport, especially among the youth," said Saintrond.

"As FISU secretary general and also in a personal capacity, I am deeply committed to upholding the highest ethical standards and procedures in sport."

The World University Orienteering Championships were held in Finland this year ©FISU

The IOF's Ethics Panel was only appointed this year and has five members.

It reviews and monitors all operations covered by the IOF's Code of Ethics, adjudicating on violations and imposing sanctions.

Members will then report back to the IOF General Assembly or Council.

Other members of the Panel are Britain's Robert Dredge, France's Michel Ediar, Finland's Kirre Palmi and Sweden's Anna Samelius.

FISU hosted its World University Orienteering Championships in Kuortane in Finland in July.