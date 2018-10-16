The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) have announced the 32 teams who will compete in their Tokyo 2020 Paralympics qualifier in Fort Wayne.

Sixteen men's teams and sixteen women's will aim to reach the Games in Japan's capital at the event in the American city next year.

It comes after the application process, which opened in August, closed.

IBSA were forced to reject some applications as too many teams attempted to enter.

Twenty-six men's and 21 women's sides put themselves forward for the qualifier, to be held between June 29 and July 9 at the Turnstone Center.

Performance at the World Championships and Regional Championships was taken into account when deciding the final line-up of sides.

Turkey's women's team, the Paralympic champions, are not competing ©Getty Images

In the men's event, hosts United States will be joined by reigning Paralympic gold medallists Lithuania and back-to-back world champions Brazil.

Belgium, Sweden, Turkey, Finland, Ukraine, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Argentina, Cameroon and Ghana complete the line-up.

Brazil and Belgium are playing despite having already qualified, alongside Germany, after finishing in the top three of this year's World Championship in Sweden.

Japan are also assured of a Tokyo 2020 place as hosts.

The women's tournament does not include Turkey, the reigning Paralympic champions and world silver medallists, who have already directly qualified alongside Japan, world champions Russia and Brazil who do play in Fort Wayne.

Hosts United States, Greece, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Britain, Australia, China, South Korea, Canada, Guatemala, Algeria and Cameroon have been named as competing.

Two sides will qualify for Tokyo from each event although Russia remain suspended by the International Paralympic Committee due to the country's doping scandal.

Four regional champions will also directly earn a Paralympic place.

Judo qualifiers take place alongside the goalball in Fort Wayne.