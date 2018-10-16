The Netherlands won the International Wheelchair Rugby Federation European Division B Championships in Lahti.

Dutch success was sealed in the Finnish city as they beat Switzerland 52-46 in the final.

Both finalists have qualified for the 2019 Division A European Championships.

The eventual champions won every game they played at the tournament, first topping Pool B.

They then saw off Russia 56-52 in the semi-finals.

The Swiss won all of their games in Pool A before seeing off Austria 39-38 in the last four.

The competition took place in Finnish city Lahti ©IWRF

Russia secured the bronze medal after defeating the Austrians 50-42.

Czech Republic and Italy finished seventh and last respectively and have both been relegated to the Division C European Championship for next year.

The event in Lahti was organised by the Finnish Sports Association of Persons with Disabilities.

Teams at the Division A Championships next year will have the chance to secure a Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games spot.