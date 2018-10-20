The European Olympic Committees (EOC) have claimed they are not concerned that Minsk 2019 will partially clash with next year's International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session.

The second edition of the European Games will take place between June 21 and June 30 in the Belarus capital.

Next year's IOC Session is scheduled to be held around June 23 in Lausanne so provides a clash for officials hoping to attend the entirety of both events.

"The timing of the IOC Session is only likely to overlap with a day or two of the European Games Minsk 2019," an EOC spokesman told insidethegames.

"Which still affords all IOC members plenty of time to visit the Games in Minsk from 21 to 30 June next year."

The IOC have moved their 2019 Session to the Olympic capital of Lausanne from its original location of Milan.

The IOC will host its Session in 2019 during the European Games ©Getty Images

It will take place in Switzerland as the Italian city is jointly bidding for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games alongside Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The host is due to be chosen on June 23 but IOC rules stipulate that an election cannot take place in one of the bidding nations.

Swedish capital Stockholm and Calgary in Canada also remain in the bidding race.

Minsk 2019 follows the inaugural edition of the European Games in Azerbaijan's capital Baku in 2015.

A total of 15 sports are due to be held, with 4,082 athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees set to compete.