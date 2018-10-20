The National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone (NOC SLE) is hosting a Women and Girls Empowerment Workshop.

The event is being held in Makeni in the north of the African country, beginning today and finishing tomorrow.

It is being run by the NOC's Women in Sport Commission.

Olympic Solidarity funding is helping to fund the workshop, which is being held under the theme "Empowering Women to Achieve Sport in the Changing World".

"Women who thought they are behind should use sport to become better people in society and use sport as a business and profession," said Pamela Williams, the organisation's Women in Sport commissioner.

Sierra Leone are still looking for their first Olympic medal ©Getty Images

Sierra Leone is still waiting for its first Olympic medal of any colour and sent a team of four athletes to Rio 2016.

Hafsatu Kamara reached the quarter-finals of the women's 100 metres after winning her heat, but then finished eighth and did not progress any further.

Ishmail Kamara did not advance from the first round of the men's 100m, while two swimmers, Osman Kamara and Bunturabie Jalloh, both failed to get past their first races.

The swimmers competed in the men's and women's 50m freestyle respectively.