Three new members were elected to United World Wrestling's (UWW) Bureau during the governing body's Congress in Budapest.

Pedro Silva, the President of the Wrestling Federation of Portugal, and Peter Bacsa, the executive vice-president of the Hungarian Wrestling Federation, were each elected here to serve until 2024.

China's Zhang Xia - the President of the Chinese Wrestling Association, who replaces Iran's Rasoul Khadem, will also serve for the next six years.

The trio were formally elected during the Congress which meets biannually to discuss a range of topics.

The Bureau is formed of the UWW President, four vice-presidents, the secretary general and 12 other elected members.

It is considered the administrative body of UWW.

The Congress in which the new members were elected was held in Budapest before the 2018 World Wrestling Championships which open here in the Hungarian capital tomorrow.

Four others were also re-elected to their positions and will serve for a further six years.

They are Zamel Sayyaf Al Shahrani from Qatar, Kazakhstan's Daulet Turlakanov and vice-presidents Stan Dziedic from the United States and Natalia Yarygin from Russia.

Alongside the election of the new Bureau members, topics were discussed including new initiatives in women's wrestling, "media outreach" and the promotion of "associated styles".

The 2018 World Wrestling Championships officially begins in Budapest tomorrow ©UWW

A minute's silence was held in remembrance of the victims of last month's suicide bombing at the Maiwand Wrestling Club in Kabul in Afghanistan.

During the Congress, UWW President Nenad Lalovic said the body would dedicate "significant resources" to help the club rebuild.

"We must never accept these cowardly acts," he said.

"We must stand together in support of our family members."

The Bureau has also approved a series of guidelines which they hope will improve the sportsmanship of coaches and athletes.

It was announced that coaches and athletes who receive two yellow cards in a match will now be given a red card, meaning they are immediately disqualified.

Athletes are also no longer encouraged to "celebrate" bronze medal victories, while athletes and coaches alike have been asked to refrain from "elaborate religious gestures while on the field of play".

Coaches, meanwhile, must now have a UWW licence to work at events such as the World Championships.

Lalovic oversaw a "friendly handshake", between representatives from North and South Korea, who reportedly "traded kind words" and wished each other good luck for the World Championships.

Earlier it was reported the two countries are considering forming a joint team for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.