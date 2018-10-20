The Rio 2016 Olympic champion ruined a golden opportunity for the reigning world champion Bianca Walkden to take the title at the World Taekwondo Manchester Grand Prix in front of a home crowd.

Shuyin Zheng of China was the second seed going into the tournament, despite being the reigning Olympic champion.

She faced home favourite and top seed Walkden in the final, whose support from the crowd was fantastic.

After a scoreless first round, Zheng was the first to score points in the women's over-67 kilograms final.

The Chinese athlete put on an aggressive display and led 6-1 after Walkden conceded twice in quick succession.

The world champion attempted a comeback in the final seconds, but the five point lead was too much to overhaul.

It finished 6-4.

The first bronze went to Mexico's Maria Espinoza.

The fourth seed was dominated by Walkden in the semi-final which ended 22-5.

The second semi-final was an all-Chinese affair.

Zheng defeated team-mate Pan Gao to take gold and bronze for China.

-49KG WOMENS FINAL



Was there ever any doubt? Panipak Wongpattanakit has been sensational all day and takes gold medal after a 11-0 win! 🥇🇹🇭



Jae- Young Sim takes the silver medal! 👊🥈#kickingforglory #manchester pic.twitter.com/bslnr36Ncr — World Taekwondo Grand Prix (@kicking4glory) October 20, 2018

In the women's under-49kg, Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit won the gold medal after defeating South Korea’s Jae-Young Sim.

The final was dominated by Wongpattanakit, who led from the beginning of the match.

After the second round, the Thai athlete was leading by 9-0.

Wongpattanakit closed out the bout with a defensive showing to win 11-0 and take the title.

Chinese Taipei and Japan took the bronze medals as four different countries were represented on the podium.

Yu Ting Hung was beaten in the last four by Wongpattanakit.

Miyu Yamada of Japan lost to Jae.

Iran's Armin Hadipour Seighalani upset the top seed Tae-Hun Kim in the men's under-58kg final.

The Iranian scored first with a head shot to lead by three points, but almost immediately Kim responded with a body shot to make the scores 3-2 at the end of the first round.

The two athletes exchanged the lead, with often only a point separating them.

The South Korean had to settle for silver as the buzzer sounded the end of the contest and Hadipour Seighalani won by 16 points to 12.

Spain took both bronze medals as Adrian Vicente Yunta and Jesus Tortosa Cabrera lost out in the semi-finals.